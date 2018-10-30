Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Late addition to starting five

Hill will draw the start at small forward Monday against Denver, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans have finally decided on a starting lineup after some confusion, so Hill will get the start as first reported. Jrue Holiday will shift to point guard and E'Twaun Moore moves to shooting guard with Elfrid Payton (ankle) ruled out of Monday's contest.

