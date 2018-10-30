Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Late addition to starting five
Hill will draw the start at small forward Monday against Denver, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
The Pelicans have finally decided on a starting lineup after some confusion, so Hill will get the start as first reported. Jrue Holiday will shift to point guard and E'Twaun Moore moves to shooting guard with Elfrid Payton (ankle) ruled out of Monday's contest.
More News
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Remains on bench after all•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Enters starting five•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Defensive stopper Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Has little influence in 14 minutes Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Grabs six boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...