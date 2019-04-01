Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Makes rare impact in scoring column

Hill posted 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 130-102 loss to the Lakers.

Hill had appeared in just one of the Pelicans' past seven games, but the blowout in addition to several players sitting out with injuries Sunday opened up some expanded run for the veteran forward. He responded with a solid performance, but Hill shouldn't be counted on to replicate this kind of stat line over the Pelicans' final few games of the campaign.