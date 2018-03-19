Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Makes season debut Sunday

Hill saw eight minutes of action, finishing with just one assist in Sunday's 108-89 victory over the Celtics.

Hill made his season debut for the Pelicans, returning from a severely torn hamstring. He was on a minutes restriction of 8-to-10 minutes and despite the return, is not worth owning at all until his minutes are ramped back up.

