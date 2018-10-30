Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Modest production in spot start
Hill offered four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes in the Pelicans' 116-111 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
Hill was a late addition to the starting five Monday as part of the shuffle caused by Anthony Davis' absence with an elbow injury. The veteran couldn't generate much offense during his time on the court, resulting in his sixth straight single-digit scoring tally to open the season. Hill figures to return to his bench role as soon as Wednesday's contest against the Lakers if Davis is able to return.
