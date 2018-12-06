Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Offers nothing in starting role
Hill had just three points and two assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 132-106 victory over Dallas.
Hill moved into the starting lineup, replacing E'Twaun Moore who moved back to the bench. Whether this is a permanent move or not, Hill still remains an afterthought in basically all formats.
