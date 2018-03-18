Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Officially questionable for Sunday
Hill (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Hill has ramped up his activity of late and coach Alvin Gentry mentioned earlier this weekend that he could make his season debut Sunday. Hill's listing as questionable confirms Gentry's statement, though we may not get official word on his availability until some point closer to tip-off. Even if Hill is ultimately cleared to play, he's likely going to have some significant restrictions and can be avoided for Sunday's DFS slate.
