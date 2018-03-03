Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Participating in practice

Hill (hamstring), according to coach Alvin Gentry, probably won't play on the team's road trip but has participated in a practice and is making "encouraging" progress, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Hill had hoped earlier in the season that he could return by February, which hasn't been the case. But, there's been no word of a setback, so it appears things are going relatively well. At this point, it appears Hill could be looking at a mid-to-late March return.