Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Performing on-court work pre-game
Hill (hamstring) was seen going through an individual on-court workout prior to Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Hill has not played a game this season while continuing to recover from surgery to repair a torn hamstring, which he underwent at the end of August. While the news of him doing pre-game work isn't groundbreaking, we've heard little about his recovery since September, so it's worth noting. It seems safe to assume his targeted return date of "somewhere around February" is still in play.
