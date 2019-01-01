Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Plays 29 minutes in Monday's win

Hill had four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 123-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Hill returned to a reserve role with point guard Elfrid Payton (finger) making his return to the lineup and Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore operating along the wing. There was a 12-game stretch in November where a healthy Hill did not see a single second of action, since which he has earned at least 20 minutes in 12 of 18 contests. Nevertheless, Hill has only reached double figures in scoring twice during this same span of time and isn't known for piling up counting stats. As a result, he's best reserved for use in the very deepest leagues.