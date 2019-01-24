Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Rejoins rotation in minor role

Hill played five minutes off the bench and recorded no statistics Wednesday in the Pelicans' 98-94 loss to the Pistons.

The lack of production is nothing new for Hill, who has been one of the NBA's lowest-usage players since joining New Orleans during the 2016-17 season. More noteworthy than the vacant stat line was the fact that Hill saw any run of the bench in a close game, as he had been excluded from the rotation in each of the Pelicans' previous seven games. He could see a slight uptick in playing time by default Thursday in Oklahoma City as the Pelicans play without three key rotation members in Anthony Davis (finger), Nikola Mirotic (calf) and E'Twaun Moore (rest).