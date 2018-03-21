Play

Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Scores two points in Tuesday's win

Hill chipped in two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 win over the Mavericks.

Hill was supposed to see eight-to-10 minutes once again in his second showing of the season, so he actually exceeded expectations in that regard. Hill did a decent job defensively against Harrison Barnes, and while he may not start on a regular basis (Jrue Holiday was out with an illness), Hill will be a welcome addition on that end of the floor. With that being said, Hill's sturdy defensive contributions may not be much help outside of the deepest fantasy leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories