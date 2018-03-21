Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Scores two points in Tuesday's win

Hill chipped in two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 win over the Mavericks.

Hill was supposed to see eight-to-10 minutes once again in his second showing of the season, so he actually exceeded expectations in that regard. Hill did a decent job defensively against Harrison Barnes, and while he may not start on a regular basis (Jrue Holiday was out with an illness), Hill will be a welcome addition on that end of the floor. With that being said, Hill's sturdy defensive contributions may not be much help outside of the deepest fantasy leagues.