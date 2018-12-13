Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Sees 34 minutes in Wednesday's win
Hill compiled eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 win over the Thunder.
Hill saw a season high minute total and contributed in every category. Hill has earned at least 30 minutes in two of the last four contests, and he continues to play a fairly prominent role lately. While Hill is not reliable enough to trust in standard leagues, he has been shooting the ball well recently (besides in this one) and earning quality minutes after disappearing from the team's rotation for a 12-game stretch from early-to-late November.
More News
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Offers nothing in starting role•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Into starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Modest production in spot start•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Late addition to starting five•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Remains on bench after all•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Enters starting five•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.