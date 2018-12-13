Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Sees 34 minutes in Wednesday's win

Hill compiled eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 win over the Thunder.

Hill saw a season high minute total and contributed in every category. Hill has earned at least 30 minutes in two of the last four contests, and he continues to play a fairly prominent role lately. While Hill is not reliable enough to trust in standard leagues, he has been shooting the ball well recently (besides in this one) and earning quality minutes after disappearing from the team's rotation for a 12-game stretch from early-to-late November.