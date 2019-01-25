Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Sees 37 minutes in Thursday's start

Hill had seven points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.

Hill earned a season high minute total and matched his season high in assists. He saw just five minutes during Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons, but with E'Twaun Moore (rest), Julius Randle (ankle), Nikola Mirotic (calf), and Anthony Davis (finger) all sidelined for this one, Hill received double-digit minutes for the first time through four appearances in January. After averaging 25.1 minutes per game during December, Hill has been a healthy scratch more times (seven) than he has seen the floor this month. Nevertheless, with Mirotic and Davis already ruled out for Saturday's showdown with the Spurs, Hill is likely to see decent minutes once again.