Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Set for further tests

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said Thursday that Hill (hamstring) will undergo further tests later this week, after which the team should have an update on the forward's recovery timeline, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

After being away from the team the week prior to the All-Star break to continue rehabbing on his own, Hill reported back to New Orleans' practice facility Wednesday for further treatment. Though Hill had previously said he was hopeful to make his season debut at some point in February, that now looks like a pipe dream, given that he has yet to be cleared for full-contact practices. If Hill receives good news from the tests, however, an early-March return could become realistic, though he would probably require at least a week of practice time in such a scenario in order to build his conditioning back up. The Pelicans aren't ripe with quality options at small forward, so Hill could crack the rotation once healthy, though he offers minimal fantasy upside. In 80 appearances last season, Hill contributed meager averages of 7.0 points (on 38.3 percent shooting from the field), 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 treys and 0.9 steals in 29.7 minutes per contest.