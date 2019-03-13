Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Seven minutes in Tuesday's loss
Hill had one rebound and one steal in seven minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 loss to the Bucks.
Hill didn't attempt a single shot, though this was his third straight appearance after being a healthy scratch for 13 consecutive contests (from Feb. 6 and Mar. 6). With the Pelicans mostly looking to develop the younger players on the roster down the stretch of 2018-19, Hill is not a very trustworthy option for fantasy purposes.
