Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Solid numbers in spot start
Hill provided 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in the Pelicans' 102-96 loss to the Heat on Sunday.
Hill remained in the starting five despite E'Twaun Moore's return to action, and he responded with his second double-digit scoring effort of the last five games. The veteran rarely provides much in the way of points, but he remains a solid rebounder out of the small forward position and has pulled down between six and eight boards over the last four contests. It's doubtful that Hill remains in the starting five much longer given his offensive limitations, with Moore likely to return to the first unit in coming games.
