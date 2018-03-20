Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Starting Tuesday despite minutes limit
Hill will enter the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
The Pelicans are slated to be without Jrue Holiday (illness) on Tuesday, so they'll shift E'Twaun Moore over to shooting guard, while inserting Hill into the top unit at small forward. Despite the promotion to the starting five, Hill is only in his second game back from an extended absence and is expected to see just 8-to-10 minutes of action, so he shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes. Holiday's absence seems more likely to open minutes for Ian Clark in the backcourt.
More News
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Expects to play 8-to-10 minutes Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Makes season debut Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will play 8-to-10 minutes Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Could make debut Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...