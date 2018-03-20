Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Starting Tuesday despite minutes limit

Hill will enter the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

The Pelicans are slated to be without Jrue Holiday (illness) on Tuesday, so they'll shift E'Twaun Moore over to shooting guard, while inserting Hill into the top unit at small forward. Despite the promotion to the starting five, Hill is only in his second game back from an extended absence and is expected to see just 8-to-10 minutes of action, so he shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes. Holiday's absence seems more likely to open minutes for Ian Clark in the backcourt.