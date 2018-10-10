Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Starting Wednesday

Hill will start at small forward for Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat, Pelicans' radio play-by-play announcer Sean Kelley reports.

The Pelicans are resting the likes of Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis and E'Twaun Moore, which allows Hill to pick up the start. He'll be joined in the top unit by Elfrid Payton, Ian Clark, Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle, all of which could see a temporary uptick in playing time with a handful of regular contributors sidelined.