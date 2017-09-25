Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Targeting February return
Hill (hamstring) is expecting a return "somewhere around February," Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
Hill underwent surgery to repair a torn hamstring at the end of August and was originally given a timetable of six-to-eight months, so a return in February would fall in line with the earlier side of that original projection. He'll continue to go through the long rehabilitation process moving forward, which means guys like E'Twaun Moore, Dante Cunningham and recently signed Tony Allen should take over the bulk of the small forward minutes, though it's unclear who exactly will be named the starter at this point.
