Pelicans' Solomon Hill: To start vs. Thunder

Hill is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Julius Randle was a late scratch due to an ankle sprain, so Hill will draw the start in his absence. The Pelicans are without Randle, E'Twaun Moore (rest), Nikola Mirotic (calf) and Anthony Davis (finger), so there's a good chance Hill could see a heavier workload than usual. In 10 starts this season, he's totaled 10 or more points just two times, however.