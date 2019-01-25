Pelicans' Solomon Hill: To start vs. Thunder
Hill is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Julius Randle was a late scratch due to an ankle sprain, so Hill will draw the start in his absence. The Pelicans are without Randle, E'Twaun Moore (rest), Nikola Mirotic (calf) and Anthony Davis (finger), so there's a good chance Hill could see a heavier workload than usual. In 10 starts this season, he's totaled 10 or more points just two times, however.
More News
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Rejoins rotation in minor role•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Plays 29 minutes in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Goes back to bench•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Starting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will come off bench Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Solid numbers in spot start•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...