Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will be rested Wednesday
Hill will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Hill made his season debut over the weekend, and he logged 11 minutes off the bench in Tuesday night's win over the Mavs, finishing with two points, one rebound and one assist. With the Pelicans playing a rare three games in three nights, Hill will be rested Wednesday night with the expectation that he'll return to availability -- albeit on a limited basis -- Thursday versus the Lakers.
