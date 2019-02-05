Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will come off bench Monday
Hill will come off the bench Monday against the Pacers, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kenrich Williams will move into the starting five in place of Hill. Hill saw 37 minutes on January 24, but has seen a decrease in minutes in each of the four following games, including less than 20 in the past three. It looks as though Hill will continue to play a smaller role, with Williams playing at least 30 minutes in the past three games.
