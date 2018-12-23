Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will come off bench Sunday
Hill will come off the bench for Sunday's game against Kings, Daniel Sallerson of the New Orleans Pelicans reports.
Darius Miller is moving into Hill's place in the starting five. Hill moved into the starting five about a week ago. It's unsure if he will remain coming off the bench, or if they are just playing to the matchup.
