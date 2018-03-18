Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will play 8-to-10 minutes Sunday
Hill (hamstring) has been cleared to return Sunday against the Celtics, but he's only going to play roughly 8-to-10 minutes, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Hill is set to make his season debut after sitting out the last seven months due to a torn hamstring. As expected, the Pelicans are going to bring him along slowly considering the lengthy absence, so he'll see only 8-to-10 minutes Sunday, and will then have his workload upped slowly as the team sees fit. While it's great news for Hill himself, fantasy owners can continue to ignore him for now considering the likely restrictions over the next few weeks.
