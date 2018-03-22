Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will rejoin lineup Thursday
Hill isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
After playing in his first two games of the season last week, Hill was held out for rest Wednesday in the first night of a back-to-back set. However, as expected, Hill will return to the lineup Thursday and should slot in as depth in the frontcourt. Hill was limited to just eight and 11 minutes, respectively, in the two games his played thus far, and he'll likely find some hefty restrictions once again Thursday, so fantasy owners will want to steer clear of the situation.
More News
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will be rested Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Scores two points in Tuesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Starting Tuesday despite minutes limit•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Expects to play 8-to-10 minutes Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Makes season debut Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will play 8-to-10 minutes Sunday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...