Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will rejoin lineup Thursday

Hill isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

After playing in his first two games of the season last week, Hill was held out for rest Wednesday in the first night of a back-to-back set. However, as expected, Hill will return to the lineup Thursday and should slot in as depth in the frontcourt. Hill was limited to just eight and 11 minutes, respectively, in the two games his played thus far, and he'll likely find some hefty restrictions once again Thursday, so fantasy owners will want to steer clear of the situation.