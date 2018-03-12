Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will remain out Tuesday

Hill (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Hill, who's yet to make his 2017-18 debut due to a torn hamstring, was able to resume practicing at the start of March, but isn't quite yet ready to be cleared for in-game action. While it seems like he's inching towards a return, the Pelicans still have yet to provide any sort of timetable, which means he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Hill's next shot to play will come on Thursday against the Spurs, though there's no guarantees Hill will be back by the end of the week. Even when he's officially cleared, Hill will likely have some significant restrictions right away considering the lengthy absence.