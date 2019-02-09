Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Factors into rotation in debut

Johnson posted six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes Friday in the Pelicans' 122-117 win over the Timberwolves.

Coach Alvin Gentry wasted little time making use of Johnson after the team acquired him from the Bucks prior to Thursday's deadline. The fourth-year forward immediately stepped into the rotation and finished with the eighth-most minutes on the team. Though Johnson is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, his ability to defend multiple positions should at least earn him a decent amount of run off the bench in the short term while the Pelicans wait for multiple players to return from injury.