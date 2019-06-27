Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Has qualifying offer declined
Johnson had his qualifying offer declined and will become a free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The move to decline Johnson's qualifying offer wasn't overly surprising as the Pelicans are swamped with assets and have a wealth of young assets whose development would likely take priority over Johnson's. That said, the former 8th overall pick is still just 23 and could draw interest due to his strong defensive skills. In 66 games split between Detroit and New Orleans last year, Johnson averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.3 minutes per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field, 28.8 percent from three and 78.1 percent from the line.
