Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Out with bruised ankle

Johnson is out for Friday's matchup against the Suns due to a left ankle bruise.

The Pelicans' rotation gets even thinner. In Johnson's place, Dairis Bertans, Solomon Hill and Ian Clark are all candidates to see extra run.

