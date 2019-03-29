Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Plays well off bench
Johnson posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 20 minutes Thursday in the Pelicans' 121-118 win over the Kings.
There was more playing time to go around than usual for the New Orleans reserves with five players unavailable for the contest due to injury and Darius Miller exiting early due to a hip issue. Johnson and Christian Wood (25 points, nine boards, three steals in 28 minutes) were the main two bench players that took advantage, with the former reaching double figures in the scoring column for third time in four games. The non-contending Pelicans are likely to act conservatively with their banged-up players down the stretch, so Johnson could have a fairly clear path to around 20 minutes per game down the stretch.
More News
-
Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Factors into rotation in debut•
-
Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Will play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Re-routed to New Orleans•
-
Bucks' Stanley Johnson: Sent to Milwaukee•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Catches fire from deep•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.