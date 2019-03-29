Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Plays well off bench

Johnson posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 20 minutes Thursday in the Pelicans' 121-118 win over the Kings.

There was more playing time to go around than usual for the New Orleans reserves with five players unavailable for the contest due to injury and Darius Miller exiting early due to a hip issue. Johnson and Christian Wood (25 points, nine boards, three steals in 28 minutes) were the main two bench players that took advantage, with the former reaching double figures in the scoring column for third time in four games. The non-contending Pelicans are likely to act conservatively with their banged-up players down the stretch, so Johnson could have a fairly clear path to around 20 minutes per game down the stretch.