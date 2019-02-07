Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Re-routed to New Orleans
Johnson (not injury related) has been traded, along with Jason Smith, to the Pelicans in exchange for Nikola Mirotic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Johnson has quickly been sent out by the Bucks for an opportunity to get Mirotic for a playoff run. In New Orleans, Johnson may have an opportunity for a similar, if not bigger, role he had in Detroit considering the Pelicans' place in the standings and situation with Anthony Davis.
