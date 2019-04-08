Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out for finale
Johnson (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Warriors.
As expected, Johnson will miss a third straight game to end the season. He had begun to pick up increased minutes over the past few weeks, but the ex-Piston never made much of an impact after coming over at the trade deadline.
