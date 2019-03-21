Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Well-rounded line in loss

Johnson recorded 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 loss to the Magic.

Johnson scored almost as many points in this one as he did through his first 12 appearances with the Pelicans (20). Moreover, this was the first time through 13 games that he has earned more than 20 minutes. With Jrue Holiday (abdomen), E'Twaun Moore (quadriceps), and Anthony Davis (rest) sidelined and the franchise focused on developing the younger players, Johnson seems like he's going to have a chance to show what he can do across the last eight games of 2018-19. Nevertheless, he's not exactly an appealing option for most fantasy formats.