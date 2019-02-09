Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Will play Friday
Johnson (not injury related) is available to play Friday against Minnesota.
Johnson was initially traded to the Bucks on Wednesday but was quickly re-routed to the Pelicans. He's set to make his team debut after going through all of the trade formalities.
