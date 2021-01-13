Adams (head) will be active for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Adams is off the injury report and the center likely would have played against the Mavericks on Monday before the game was ultimately canceled. Adams, who's averaging 10.3 points and 8.9 rebounds, presumably will make his 10th straight start to the season versus the Clippers.
