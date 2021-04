Adams won't return to Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a sprained right toe.

The 27-year-old was considered questionable for Wednesday after sitting out Monday's contest and was cleared to play, but it appears he aggravated the injury during the first half. Adams had two points (1-2 FG), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 13 minutes before being ruled out. Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes should split work at center in his absence.