Adams (toe) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Adams was forced to missed Monday's win over the Clippers due to a sprained right toe but it appears he feels good enough to return to the court against Denver. He'll presumably regain his spot in the starting lineup, which would shift Willy Hernangomez back to the bench. Adams is averaging 7.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 28 minutes per game this season.