Adams (head) was upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks before the contest was cancelled due to Dallas not having the necessary eight players available, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

New Orleans had listed Adams as questionable for the contest on its initial injury report released Sunday, but the center likely would have been able to suit up Monday had the game been played as scheduled. With that in mind, Adams should be ready to go when the Pelicans return to action Wednesday against the Clippers.