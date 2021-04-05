Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy said Adams was placed in the concussion protocol following Sunday's 122-115 win over the Rockets, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. He finished the contest with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 22 minutes.

Van Gundy noted that Adams took a blow to the back of the head during Sunday's contest, so he'll undergo further evaluation before the Pelicans rule on his status for Tuesday's game against the Hawks. With Zion Williamson (thumb) and Brandon Ingram (toe) both listed as day-to-day following three-game absences, the Pelicans could be down their starting center and both of their starting forwards for Tuesday. If Adams can't play, Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez would likely split minutes at center.