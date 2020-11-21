The Thunder are finalizizing a deal to send Steven Adams to the Pelicans, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of this trade have not yet been reported, but it has been confirmed that Adams will be a Pelican. The move is unsurprising, as the Thunder continue their rebuild by trading veterans for young players and draft capital. The move happened hours after New Orleans let Derrick Favors walk in free agency, which opened up the starting center position. It remains to be seen how Adams will mesh alongside star big man Zion Williamson in the frontcourt, as spacing could be an issue. The 27-year-old averaged 10.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks across 26.7 minutes in Oklahoma City last season.