Adams recorded six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-106 win over the Wizards.

The Wizards have some of the worst center depth in the NBA, and Adams took advantage on the glass, recording a season-high 18 boards. While he hasn't scored in double figures in any of the past four games, Adams has averaged 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists during this stretch.