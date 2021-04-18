Adams had 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and 14 rebounds in Sunday's overtime loss to the Knicks.

Adams notched double-digit rebounds for the fourth straight game, though it was only his second double-double in that span. The veteran's scoring numbers have taken a notable downturn this season, as he's averaging just 7.7 points per game -- his lowest figure since 2014-15. Adams is also shooting a career-worst 44.8 percent at the free-throw line.