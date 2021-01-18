Adams finished with 12 points (3-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 15 boards, and four assists in 32 minutes of a 128-123 win against the Kings on Sunday.
Adams grabbed a season-high 15 boards in the contest, recording his fourth double-double of the season while helping his team to the win. It was a poor shooting night for the veteran big man, but he made up for it with a solid night from the line. He'll face the Jazz on Tuesday.
