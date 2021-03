Adams tallied 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-7 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Thursday's 103-93 loos to the Pelicans.

Adams converted almost all of his shots in the loss, but his rebounding totals were shut down by Kelly Olynyk and a short-handed Miami frontcourt. He shared center duties with Jaxson Hayes once again, and although he competes with Hayes and Willy Hernangomez for playing time, he still has a firm grasp on the starting role.