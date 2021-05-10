Adams (toe) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Adams is on course to miss his third game in a row (and sixth in the last seven) as he continues to deal with a sprained big toe on his right foot. Expect Willy Hernangomez to make another start in his place, with Jaxson Hayes providing relief off the bench. Both players were productive in Sunday's win over Charlotte, with Hernangomez posting nine points, 16 boards, two steals and a block in 22 minutes. Meanwhile, Hayes went for 18 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in 26 minutes.