Adams scored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-5 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder.

Adams recorded the first triple-double of his career while facing his former team for the second time. While he's regularly recorded double-digit points and rebounds, Adams had not topped three assists in any game prior to this on the season. While he shouldn't be relied on to continue to provide dimes, Adams has shown the ability to rack up defensive stats and boards, while also shooting very well from the field early on in the campaign.