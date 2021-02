Coach Stan Van Gundy said Adams (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Adams remains uncertain due to a right ankle sprain after he also missed Friday's loss to Phoenix. The 27-year-old center has missed just two games so far this season, but if he's unable to go Willy Hernangomez would figure to receive another start. Expect another update closer to tip-off.