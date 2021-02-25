Adams (ankle) will play and is likely to start in Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

After missing the last two games due to a right ankle sprain, Adams was able to practice Tuesday and will return to action Wednesday. Adams is averaging 8.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season and should return to his usual role as the team's starting center, shifting Willy Hernangomez back to the bench.