Adams (back) is not on the injury report Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.

Adams suffered a back injury Tuesday against the Grizzlies, but he feels better just one day later and will take the court. Over the last five games, Adams is averaging 6.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 23.4 minutes. Willy Hernangomez is seeing more time and cutting into Adams' minutes.