Adams scored five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT) with 11 rebounds and one steal in the Pelican's 129-124 victory over the Jazz on Monday.

Adams has been solid since missing two games with an ankle injury, grabbing at least 11 rebounds in three of his last four games. He's not going to be a consistent contributor in terms of points because the Pelicans have several other options on offense, but Adams is a strong rebounder, leading his team with 9.2 per game.